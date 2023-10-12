Juventus had expressed interest in Youri Tielemans during his time at Leicester City, especially when he was in the final year of his contract last season. Numerous reports linked the Belgian midfielder with a move to Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri missed out on securing his signature, as he ultimately joined Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Tielemans had established himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League during his tenure with Leicester.

Since his transfer to Villa, Tielemans has found it challenging to secure regular playing time, which is less than ideal for his career. Consequently, there are indications that he is contemplating a departure after just three months, potentially seeking a transfer in the upcoming January window.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus has included Tielemans in their list of potential signings as they are expected to reinforce their midfield in January. Alongside other targets like Khephren Thuram and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tielemans may be a more cost-effective option for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans has struggled at Villa, which may be a sign that he will not do well for us.

But the Premier League is a much more difficult competition, so we can hardly judge him by his spell at Villa now.

If we can get a good deal to add him to our squad, then we need to make a move for the Belgian.