Juventus had expressed interest in Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta during the last transfer window but did not follow through with a move for the Dutch midfielder. He remained with Atalanta, but the possibility of a transfer to Juventus may be revisited in the upcoming winter window.

Koopmeiners is highly sought after in Italian football due to his impressive performances. Inter Milan has now entered the race to secure his signature, and they are reportedly considering making a bid for him in January.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juventus is not willing to let Inter Milan have a free run at signing Koopmeiners. They are expected to compete with Inter in the pursuit of this talented midfielder. This competition sets the stage for two of the biggest clubs in Italy to battle it out for one of the country’s top talents in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been a fine midfielder since he moved to Italy and is a player we are certain will do well for us now and in the future.

The Dutchman has constantly performed well for La Dea and his experience in Italian football means he would not struggle to settle into life in Turin.