Moise Kean has yet to score a goal for Juventus this season, despite being one of their options in the striker position. The young player faced difficulties during his time at Everton and experienced success at PSG, but he has struggled to prove his worth since returning to Juventus.

This lack of impact has presented a challenge for Max Allegri in justifying the allocation of playing time to Kean, and reports are suggesting that Juventus is considering using him in a swap deal to acquire Arsenal’s Charlie Patino. While it remains uncertain whether Arsenal would agree to such a deal, it is evident that Kean needs to improve his performance.

Despite his current poor form, Calciomercato reveals that Juventus is planning to renew Kean’s contract. His existing deal is set to expire in 2025, and the Bianconeri intend to extend it until either 2027 or 2028. This signals a continued belief in Kean’s potential and a commitment to supporting his development within the club.

Juve FC Says

Kean is far from the striker we need to win trophies, but the Azzurri star gives us squad depth.

He needs to start scoring, or we probably should consider sending him out on loan to a smaller club so that he can rediscover his scoring touch.

That will help him regain his confidence and return to us in a much better shape.