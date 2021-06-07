pjanic
Juventus could offer Bentancur in exchange for Barcelona outcast

June 7, 2021 - 11:45 am

Miralem Pjanic is set to become a Juventus player again one year after he left to join Barcelona, according to a recent report.

The Bosnian was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted players before the coach left Juventus in 2019.

The Bianconeri sold him to Barca in exchange for Arthur after they named Andrea Pirlo their manager last summer.

Pjanic has struggled in Spain as he doesn’t seem to fit into the plans of Ronald Koeman.

He had arguably the best time of his career when he played for Allegri and the signs are that they would be reunited this season.

Todofichajes reports that Juventus is keen to bring him back, but they have no plans to sign him permanently for a huge fee.

He could return to Turin on loan if Barcelona agrees and Juventus is also open to trading a player to them for his return.

The report says they are prepared to allow Rodrigo Bentancur to move to Spain if he fits the bill for the Spaniards.

Allegri will want to hit the ground running immediately from the start of next season and it would help him if he can get the players he trusts and who understand his methods.

