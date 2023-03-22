At the end of last January’s transfer session, Juventus were desperate to bring back Andrea Cambiaso to Turin amidst an injury crisis on the wings.

The Bianconeri signed the 23-year-old from Genoa last summer before immediately sending him on loan to Bologna.

The Italian has been making large improvements during his time at Thiago Motta’s court, prompting many to believe that his future will certainly be in Turin.

Nonetheless, Juventus might have different plans in store for the young left-back.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could offer Cambiaso as a counterpart in their attempts to buy Monza wingback Carlos Augusto.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign, contributing with five goals and four assists for the league’s newcomers.

Therefore, circulating reports have been linking the Old Lady with a switch for Augusto, and the pink newspaper claims that Cambiaso could be involved in the operation.

Nevertheless, the same report doesn’t rule out a future in Turin for the former Genoa man.

Juve FC say

If Juventus were to maintain a 3-5-2 formation for next season, there will hardly be enough space for both Cambiaso and Augusto on the left flank, as Filip Kostic has already cemented himself as a pillar at the club.

However, in a four-man defense, the two would rotate with one another at left-back while Kostic plays further up the pitch.