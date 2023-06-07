Juventus could offer cash plus player to Salernitana for defender

Juventus is showing interest in Pasquale Mazzocchi, the right-back from Salernitana, and is eager to secure his services ahead of the upcoming season. As the club is currently in a phase of rebuilding and faces financial constraints, they are seeking an affordable option to bolster their full-back position.

Considering their financial situation, Juventus has devised a plan to acquire Mazzocchi. According to a report from Calciomercato, they are prepared to offer €4 million in addition to the signature of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, who is currently on loan with Salernitana.

Juventus holds an option to make Nicolussi Caviglia’s transfer permanent, which would typically require a fee. However, in this case, Juventus would waive the fee and utilise that amount in the deal to secure Mazzocchi if Salernitana accepts their proposal.

This approach allows Juventus to address its need for a full-back while adhering to its financial limitations.

Juve FC Says

Mazzocchi is an experienced full-back who will do well on the books of the Bianconeri with Max Allegri as his manager.

The defender will jump at the chance to play for Juve, but it remains to be seen if the offer is good enough for his present employers.