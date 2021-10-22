Juventus could offer Chelsea flop a fresh start in Italy

Wojciech Szczęsny flopped during his time in the Premier League before rebuilding his career in Serie A, initially at AS Roma.

The Pole could now be replaced in the Juventus goal by another goalkeeper who is struggling in England next season.

Fichajes.net says Juve will reignite their interest in Chelsea flop, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

They had considered him as a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon before settling for Szczęsny.

They could now return for him as he struggles for form at Chelsea and has been replaced by Edouard Mendy in their starting XI.

Whether Kepa would be a good acquisition though must be open to question.

New signings should be able to improve the team and Kepa hasn’t shown that he can do that.

A change of scenery could get the former Athletic Bilbao man back to form, but that would be too much risk for Juve to take.

Considering that we decided against signing the more accomplished Gianluigi Donnarumma in the last transfer window, it makes little sense to add Kepa now.

The Spaniard might struggle to outperform Szczęsny, anyway and he could also decide not to join if he wouldn’t be guaranteed to be our number one.

Juve should consider signing a top choice as a replacement for our current number one and not a backup at another club.