Despite being banned for seven months due to betting breaches, Nicolo Fagioli may receive a new contract from Juventus in the coming weeks.

Fagioli’s season has effectively ended due to the lengthy ban he received. However, Juventus has chosen to stand by the young midfielder, continuing to pay his current wages while he trains and refraining from participating in official matches.

The club’s unwavering support for Fagioli is evident, and according to a report on Tuttojuve, their next move could involve offering him a contract extension. This extension would not only prolong his stay with the club but may also include an improved salary, representing an interesting step by Juventus.

Juventus recognises the importance of supporting one of their emerging talents during this challenging period and is committed to ensuring his well-being.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is a lucky boy and will be thankful to Juve for its continuous support towards him in a tough moment like this.

Some other clubs could have terminated his contract, but the Bianconeri are standing by him for now. Hopefully, he will make a full recovery from his betting addiction and have a good career.

We cannot deny that Fagioli is a top talent and if he keeps training well and working hard, he will return to the pitch as a superb player.