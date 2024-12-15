Juventus have reportedly identified David Hancko as one of the options to bolster their backline in January, and they believe they can negotiate a favorable deal.

The Bianconeri are looking to sign a new defender to replace the injured Gleison Bremer who will miss the remainder of the campaign. The club’s Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli has already confirmed it on several occasions.

In recent weeks, Benfica’s Antonio Silva has emerged as one of the main candidates for the role, especially amidst his frustration with the lack of playing time. His agent Jorge Mendes is also an ally of the Bianconeri which could facilitate the operation.

But according to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus consider Hancko as a viable alternative for the young Portuguese.

The Slovakia international had an early career experience at Fiorentina between 2018 and 2021, before eventually hitting his stride at Feyenoord. He has been growing from strength to strength since joining the Dutch club in the summer of 2022. He has a contract valid until June 2028, and his transfer value is circa 35 million euros.

This season, he hasn’t missed a minute in any competitive fixture, showcasing his impeccable fitness levels. Moreover, the 27-year-old is a left-footed defender who can also cover at left-back, so he would truly tend to the club’s needs.

As Schira explains, Juventus will attempt to sign Hancko on loan for 4 or 5 million euros with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The source adds that the Serie A giants are looking to utilize Facundo Gonzalez as a bargaining chip to drive the price down. The 21-year-old is already at Feyenoord having completed a loan with an obligation to buy worth 6 million euros last summer. This figure could thus be discounted from Hancko’s transfer fee.

While the Uruguayan has yet to start a match for the Rotterdam-based club, Hancko’s departure would certainly see him rise in the pecking order.