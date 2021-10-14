Juventus could offer McKennie in exchange for their midfield target

Following his impressive displays for France in the UEFA Nations League, the big clubs have gone mad for Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old is the complete modern midfielder, combining physical strength with a good eye for the ball and the ability to launch the team’s plays.

Last summer, Juventus enquired about the Monaco man but a deal never materialized, as Manuel Loatelli remained the only midfielder to make the switch to Turin during the transfer market.

However, after making a statement on the international level, the former Bordeaux youngster is now wanted by a host of European giants, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.

Thus, the Bianconeri’s mission has been complicated as other major financial forces have entered the fray. However, sporting director Federico Cherubini has a plan.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could offer the services of Weston McKennie as they attempt to drive down Tchouameni’s price.

The American international has been unable to cement himself a starting role under the guidance of Max Allegri this season.

Nonetheless, the source claims that the former Schalke man is admired by Monaco manager Nico Kovac who tried to bring him to the Principality side back in 2020.

The report also believes that the Ligue 1 side will be asking for a figure that could exceed 50 million euros.

As one can notice, there’s so much speculation surrounding the future of Tchouameni, but one thing is for sure, the Bianconeri clearly have their sights set on the Frenchman.