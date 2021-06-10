Juventus could offer Rugani to Fiorentina in exchange for their transfer target

Last season had been an awkward one for Daniele Rugani. After five years at Juventus, the center back decided to leave Turin in order to gain some more playing time.

The Italian joined Ligue 1 side Nantes last summer, but an injury prevented him from playing, and he ended up going back to the Old Lady in January, only to be sent on another loan, this time towards Cagliari.

Whilst the center back managed to help the Sardinians in their bid to avoid relegation, they’re apparently unable to afford him on permanent basis.

Therefore, Rugani once again needs to find himself a new home, and according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the player is well-liked in Florence.

The report believes that Juve’s management will be evaluating the defender in the next few days, but there’s a concrete track that would lead him towards Fiorentina.

Moreover, the Bianconeri will be using the Viola’s interest in the 27-year-old to secure the services of their own transfer target.

The Old Lady has been tracking Nikola Milenkovic for quite some time now, and the source claims that the two clubs could open negotiations for both the Serbian and Rugani, who could end up swapping clubs.

Milenkovic is a 23-year-old center back, and has been a part of the Tuscan club since 2017, after developing within Partizan’s youth ranks in his home country.

Whilst such a deal would be a great coup for Juventus, it must be warned that the Fiorentina man is also being tracked by other top European clubs.