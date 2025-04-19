Juventus’ reported interest in Sandro Tonali appears to be more substantial than previously assumed, as speculation surrounding a potential move continues to persist. The ongoing rumours suggest that the Bianconeri’s pursuit of the midfielder may be a serious long-term ambition rather than a fleeting link.

Juventus have long prided themselves on assembling a squad with a strong Italian core, consistently seeking to bring the country’s finest talents into their ranks, regardless of where those players may be plying their trade across Europe. Tonali is a fitting example, having proven that Italian footballers can not only adapt to life abroad but thrive in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Since joining Newcastle United, Tonali has delivered performances that have further elevated his reputation. The Premier League club regard him as a crucial part of their future and one of their most valuable assets. His form has made it clear that he is not just a key player for Newcastle but also a shining example of Italian talent succeeding at the highest level outside Serie A.

Despite Newcastle’s strong position and the lack of any financial pressure to sell, Juventus are reportedly still keen to bring Tonali back to Italy. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are exploring a deal that would involve offering players as part of the transfer package to reduce the overall fee. With Tonali’s valuation believed to be around €70 million, Juventus are said to be considering including both Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz to help offset the cost.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle would entertain such an arrangement, especially given Tonali’s status within the team. However, a key factor could be the midfielder’s own stance on the matter. Should he express a desire to return to Serie A, the club may be more inclined to consider negotiations.

Securing a player of Tonali’s quality would be a major coup for Juventus, though the complexity of the deal suggests that any progress will require careful handling. The situation remains one to watch closely in the weeks ahead.