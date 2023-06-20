Juventus could offer two stars to bring Zaniolo back to Serie A

Juventus is ramping up their efforts to bring Nicolo Zaniolo back to Serie A from Galatasaray during the current transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been keen on acquiring Zaniolo’s services for several seasons, considering him as a player who would undoubtedly enhance their team if he were to join their squad.

Despite Zaniolo’s move to Galatasaray, Juventus has not wavered in their interest in the talented attacker. In an attempt to reduce the financial burden of the transfer, a report on Football Italia suggests that Juventus is willing to offer either Weston McKennie or Moise Kean to Galatasaray as part of the deal for Zaniolo.

By including one of these players in the proposal, Juventus hopes to pique Galatasaray’s interest and increase the likelihood of securing Zaniolo’s return to Italy.

The outcome of the negotiations remains to be seen, but Juventus is determined to explore all avenues to make the deal happen and bring the former Roma player back to their ranks.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a fine talent and one of the best players in the current Italian national team.

He would want to play at a bigger club, so convincing him to move to Juve will not be difficult. We just need to sort out the money we need to pull off the transfer as soon as we can.

If Galatasaray wants only cash, that could make it difficult for us to pull off the transfer.