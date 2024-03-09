Kenan Yildiz could be on the verge of signing another contract at Juventus, just months after securing his first professional deal with the club, which currently extends until 2027.

Clubs across Europe are closely monitoring Yildiz, recognising him as a rising star at Juve, and the Bianconeri are determined to retain his services. While Juventus has no immediate plans to sell Yildiz, the reality remains that every player has a price, and some potential suitors are confident in their ability to lure him to their squad.

The Turkish youngster is a source of excitement for Juventus fans regarding the future of their club, prompting the Bianconeri to initiate talks for a new deal. Il Bianconero reports that they plan to propose an extension until 2029 and are hopeful that Yildiz will agree to the terms.

Despite Yildiz’s current contentment in Turin, the report suggests that his next contract will likely include a release clause. This addition is driven by his entourage, who desires such a clause and is expected to advocate for its inclusion in the negotiations.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been a top player for us since he broke into the first team, and handing him a new contract is the best thing to do.

The attacker will have a lot of suitors looking to sign him in the summer, and a release clause assures us of earning a good fee from his departure.