Juventus could offload as many as six players this summer

Juventus will have a busy summer with several of their players tipped to leave the club.

The performances of certain players have been poor in the last three seasons, and changes need to be made to improve that.

Players are responsible for how a team performs and Juve knows they might have to improve the quality of their squad before they can compete with others and win major silverware again.

Football Italia claims six players face uncertain futures at the Allianz Stadium and they include Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi.

Morata’s loan deal could be made permanent for a fee, but that will only happen if the club likes the terms they get from Atletico Madrid.

Bernardeschi could leave on a free transfer if he doesn’t accept the club’s new offer.

Mattia De Sciglio and Arthur Melo are two other players who could leave. The former has an expiring deal, while the latter has underperformed and Juve will sell him for the right price.

Luca Pellegrini and Moise Kean are also tipped to leave the club. The left-back might be sent out on loan, while the Everton loanee could return to his parent club after a poor return to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Top clubs keep improving their squad and sometimes you need to offload deadwood before you can land quality players.

We probably need to do exactly that before we can make our team great again.