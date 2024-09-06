Danilo has been struggling to get game time at Juventus this season, which comes as a surprise, given that he was one of the most trusted players under the former Juventus manager.

Danilo has been a key figure since his move to Turin and was named club captain after replacing Juan Cuadrado. Last season, he was one of the first names on the team sheet, and Juventus considered him an important asset under Max Allegri.

Thiago Motta also values Danilo, which is why he didn’t make the player redundant upon his arrival.

However, Danilo has lost his starting spot this season, with Nicolo Savona playing ahead of him at right-back and Federico Gatti being preferred at centre-back.

So far, Juventus has shown they can perform without Danilo, and according to a report from Tuttojuve, the club may be open to letting him leave as early as January.

If he doesn’t secure a move by then, Juventus could push for his departure at the end of the season. Danilo is one of the club’s highest earners, so if he’s not an integral part of their plans, they are likely to encourage him to move on.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is not getting younger, so we need to ensure we rely only a little on him from this season.