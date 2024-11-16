According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus is reportedly willing to sell Mbangula, as well as veteran defender Danilo, to generate funds for new defensive reinforcements. While both players have their own qualities, it is clear that the club is prioritising the need to address their defensive issues in the short term, and this could mean letting go of a promising talent like Mbangula. The Belgian has been hailed as a star for the future, and Juventus has shown a lot of potential in him, but the club’s current circumstances may necessitate his departure.

Mbangula’s sale would likely raise a reasonable transfer fee, more than they would potentially make from selling Danilo, whose contract is expiring at the end of the season. With the Brazilian’s future uncertain, Juventus is unlikely to fetch a high fee for him. On the other hand, Mbangula, still relatively young and with a lot of potential, could attract interest from clubs that are willing to pay for his services now, even though his departure would hurt the long-term vision of the club.

Juventus’ defensive injury crisis, with players like Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer out for extended periods, has left the team with a major gap that needs to be filled immediately. As a result, the club has reportedly identified specific defensive targets and is exploring the possibility of securing one or more in the upcoming window. However, most clubs are unlikely to loan out important players during the January transfer window, so Juventus will need to pay for their targets, which is why selling Mbangula is seen as a viable solution.

It is a difficult decision for the club to make, especially given Mbangula’s potential, but Juventus is facing a moment of urgency. The team cannot afford to wait for the future when the present requires immediate action. Selling Mbangula will likely be a tough pill for the player and his supporters to swallow, but the club needs to prioritise its immediate needs and make necessary sacrifices for the sake of its current and future success.

In the coming weeks, the transfer window will be crucial for Juventus, not just in terms of potential arrivals, but also in making sure the squad has the depth and quality needed to compete on multiple fronts. While Mbangula’s departure might be seen as a setback in terms of their long-term plans, it could very well be a necessary step to secure the reinforcements they desperately need to get through the rest of the season.