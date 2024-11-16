Juventus is facing a crucial January transfer window as the Bianconeri look to bolster their squad, especially with the ongoing injuries to key players that have left them short in several positions. One area of particular concern is the defence, and despite having limited financial resources, Juve is keen on making a new signing or two to strengthen this critical part of the squad. However, to make room for new arrivals, the club may need to offload some players, and it seems Samuel Mbangula could be one of those who is sacrificed to fund these moves.
