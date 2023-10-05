Juventus’ loaned players at Frosinone this season seem to be making positive strides, potentially setting the stage for their inclusion in the Turin squad next season.

While Kaio Jorge has faced challenges in securing regular playing time, Matias Soule and Enzo Barrenechea have been enjoying a successful spell with the team. Both players have become integral parts of the Blue and Yellow’s lineup, drawing close attention from Juventus’ management in Turin.

Their impressive performances could translate into cost savings for the club in the transfer market, as they may not need to acquire new midfielders and attackers. However, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus might still consider selling Enzo Barrenechea.

Despite his limited playing time at Juventus last season, Barrenechea showcased his fearless talent and has continued to develop well during his loan at Frosinone. Nevertheless, the report indicates that Juventus would be open to accepting a compelling offer for his signature when the season concludes.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea is a very good midfielder and his time at Frosinone could see him better developed than Fabio Miretti at the end of this campaign.

The ideal situation would be to keep him in the squad and send Miretti out on loan next season for further development, but that decision lies solely on the manager.

If we get an offer that is too good to turn down, it is common sense to accept it, knowing that we can always replace him in the group.