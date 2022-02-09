Juventus could offload Kean in the summer and one familiar club is interested

Juventus could offload Moise Kean in the summer as PSG remains interested in a move for the Azzurri star.

The striker spent the last season on loan at the French club and he was in stunning form for them.

That is one reason Juve bought him back from Everton on an initial loan deal.

He is struggling for game time in Turin, and the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic will make that even worse.

He has now been lined up for a summer move away from the club and he would likely return to Paris.

Football Italia claims Juve will have no discount from Everton whom they would still pay almost 30m euros to make the transfer permanent.

Because of that, they will have to sell him for that same amount or more so that they can redeem him from the English club.

Juve FC Says

Kean has simply not been good enough, and that is shocking considering how he performed at PSG.

The 21-year-old couldn’t hold down a starting spot before we signed Vlahovic, and it is now much harder to achieve that.

He is even not as good as Alvaro Morata, so we cannot consider him a good replacement for the Spaniard.

It is likely that he would return to Everton after his current loan spell unless his performances improve soon.