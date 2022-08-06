Juventus could offload Pellegrini without signing another left-back

In the last two campaigns, the left-back spot has been one of the Bianconeri’s main weaknesses. Alex Sandro has been gradually regressing with age, while his younger alternatives haven’t been able to cement a regular starting spot.

Despite signing Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa, the young fullback was immediately loaned out to Bologna.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus could further weaken the left-back department by selling Luca Pellegrini without bringing in a direct replacement.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri are now working on finalizing the transfers of Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes. But in order to make enough room for both in the squad, two players must depart.

While the first will likely be the unwanted Arthur Melo, Pellegrini could accompany the Brazilian towards the exit door.

But instead of buying another left-back, the report believes that Max Allegri will mostly rely on Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio for another season, while the likes of Danilo, Juan Cuadrado and even Kostic could all act as emergency replacements.

Juve FC say

Even though Juventus do have a number of players who can serve at left-back when needed, most of them would do better when deployed in other positions.

Thus, getting rid of Pellegrini at this point doesn’t sound like a wise idea, especially since the Italian is still young enough to develop his game and become a regular feature for Allegri.