Following a long and exhausting soap opera, Juventus have apparently found an agreement with Paris Saint Germain over the transfer of Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine should soon announce his arrival to Turin as he becomes the latest newcomer to bolster Max Allegri’s squad, after Angel Di Maria, Paulo Pogba, Gleison Bremer, Filip Kostic and Arkadiusz Milik.

However, the 28-year-old will join what is already an overloaded midfield department. With Paredes added to the mix, the total midfield tally will rise to 10.

Therefore, La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve) explains how Federico Cherubini is planning to downsize the department by offloading three midfielders.

The first departure has been somewhat confirmed by Max Allegri during yesterday’s pre-match press conference. The manager admitted that Nicolò Rovella is on his way to Monza.

The arrival of Paredes would surely reduce the playing time of the young Regista at Juventus, who will now join fellow Bianconeri youngster Filippo Ranocchia on a season-long loan deal.

Even though Allegri expected Nicolò Fagioli to remain in Turin, the 21-year-old could also be on his way out. The midfielder could rejoin Cremonese on another loan spell.

Finally, the third name on the exit-list is Arthur Melo. But unlike Rovella and Fagioli, offloading the Brazilian remains a complicated task, especially due to his high wages.

Nonetheless, Juventus are hoping to reach an agreement with Sporting over a transfer before the closure of the summer transfer session.