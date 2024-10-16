Juventus are gearing up for a potentially busy January transfer window, where they are expected to focus on both strengthening their squad and offloading players who are not contributing significantly.

The Bianconeri have their sights set on winning the Scudetto this season and are working tirelessly to stay in contention at the top of Serie A. However, to achieve this goal, they may need to make some difficult decisions about the futures of certain players who have struggled to secure regular playing time.

Manager Thiago Motta has relied on a relatively small group of core players, leaving others marginalised. One such player is Arthur Melo, who failed to secure a move away from the club last summer and has since found himself sidelined. The Brazilian midfielder is not part of Motta’s plans, leading to his exclusion from first-team training sessions and Champions League squad. This situation is less than ideal for both Arthur and Juventus, and they are keen to find a resolution during the January transfer window. The upcoming market could offer a fresh start for Arthur while allowing the club to generate funds for reinvestment.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Arthur may not be the only departure in January. Danilo, another player who has struggled for consistent game time, could also be on his way out. The versatile defender has faced stiff competition for a place in the starting lineup, and Juventus are open to listening to offers for him.

Furthermore, the club is evaluating the future of Tiago Djalo, who is currently on loan at Porto. If a suitable bid comes in, Juventus may recall him and finalise a sale to take advantage of his market value. Offloading these players could provide the club with the financial flexibility needed to bring in reinforcements that will enhance their chances of lifting the Scudetto this season.