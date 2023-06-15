Juventus could offload two veterans as they plan for a new start

Juventus is reportedly planning to part ways with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado in the coming weeks as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has traditionally made significant changes to their squad during each summer transfer window. With the team failing to qualify for the Champions League, they are expected to continue this trend in the current transfer window.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club is contemplating terminating Alex Sandro’s contract through mutual agreement. Additionally, it is unlikely that Juan Cuadrado will be offered a new contract as his current agreement with the club expires at the end of this month.

The potential departures of Sandro and Cuadrado signify Juventus’ intention to reshape their squad and make necessary changes in light of their absence from Europe’s premier club competition.

Juve FC Says

One constant in football is that players will come and go, but the club must maintain a good squad, which involves offloading players who are no longer good enough.

Sandro and Cuadrado have had better days on our books and we are thankful for the fine performances they have delivered for us, but now is probably the best time for them to leave the club.

We need to refresh our playing squad so that we can usher in a new era and return back to winning trophies often as we did before.