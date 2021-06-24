Juventus could opt for internal solution at left-back

Last season, Juventus found themselves short of options at left-back. Since his arrival to Turin in 2015, Alex Sandro has been the club’s ultimate starter for the role.

However, the Brazilian missed a significant part of the campaign with injuries last season, as Andrea Pirlo was forced to improvise.

Luckily for the rookie manager, he found himself a reliable solution in Danilo who covered various roles throughout the campaign.

Moreover, Gianluca Frabotta was promoted from the U-23 squad to act as an emergency backup.

But with Danilo being primarily a right-back, and Frabotta set to earn some experience at Genoa, the Old Lady needs reinforcement for the role.

Even Sandro is no longer a spring chicken, and is showing signs of slowing down after entering his thirties.

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens has been mentioned as a potential arrival, but his transfer valuation varies around 30 and 35 million euros, and he earned the attention of several other top club with his performances at Euro 2020, which further complicates the situation for Juventus.

Therefore, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) believes that Luca Pellegrini represents the most realistic solution for the club.

The young Italian joined from Roma two years ago following a swap deal with Leonardo Spinazzola, but he’s yet to feature for the Bianconeri.

The 22-year-old spent the 2019/20 season at Cagliari, where he delivered encouraging performances. However, he struggled with injuries at Genoa last season.

The report adds that Max Allegri has given his approval for Pellegrini’s stay, who should act as backup for Sandro, and perhaps try to usurp the veteran with time.