After signing for Juventus in 2019, Luca Pellegrini spent his first two campaigns on loan with Cagliari and Genoa respectively. This season, the young fullback finally had the chance to prove his worth in Turin as a part of Max Allegri’s squad.

Although the manager had initially left him out of the Champions League list for the group stages, a mid-season injury crisis granted him some playing time, and he managed to convince the boss of a starting berth for a while.

But despite performing better than Alex Sandro on most occasions, the Italian still struggled to usurp the Brazilian veteran, which could prove to his undoing.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, The Bianconeri and Pellegrini could part ways this summer, with both parties looking for opportunities on the market.

For the player, he’s hoping to find a new club that grants him more playing time, while Juventus will be looking to bolster their ranks with a new left-back.

This season, Pellegrini made 18 Serie A appearances, and contributed in a single assist. His contract with the Old Lady expires in 2025.

Juve FC say

In a perfect world, Juventus would purchase a new left-back who’s at the peak of his powers and bid Sandro farewell while allowing Pellegrini to develop as an understudy.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old is one of the club’s highest earners, and finding another team that is willing to match his hefty wages is highly unlikely.

Therefore, Juventus are most probable stuck with Sandro for another season, and Pellegrini will have to be the sacrificial lamb.