Juventus could pay a big price with UEFA over Super League fiasco

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin says Juventus and the rebel teams who formed the suspended European Super League will pay for their rebellion.

The Bianconeri and the two Milan teams joined 9 others from Spain and England combined to start the new competition.

It was supposed to replace the Champions League for the participants and the organisers thought they would get support from their fans.

However, fans all over the world smelt the greed that motivated the endeavour and protested the decision.

The English teams felt the heat and pulled out of the agreement with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan also following suit.

Juventus didn’t pull out before it was suspended and the teams involved will have to mend bridges with UEFA now.

Ceferin admits that there is still room for them in the organisation, but says they are speaking to their legal team to get the best punishment for the rebelling team.

“We will talk about football, but in the meetings, I will decide who sits next to me,” he said to 24ur via Football Italia.

“So, I can put someone a little further away.

“If these clubs want to play in our competition again, they will have to get close to us and we will have to evaluate what happened, but I don’t want to go into details, as we are still talking to our legal team.

“I would say that the English clubs have made a very good decision and we will take that into account.

“They admitted their mistake and realised they were wrong. We all make mistakes. In a way, I was disappointed with everyone, but I must say that maybe Barcelona are the ones that disappointed me the least.

“[President Joan] Laporta was elected very recently and I spoke to him two or three times. He was under great pressure due to the financial situation he inherited.

“This happens when you overpay some players and don’t get a result.

“Look at Bayern Munich: they have no debts and have won the Champions League. I was in constant contact with Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Borussia Dortmund’s Joachim Watzke.

“They helped me a lot, as well as President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who logically should have been one of the first to take part in the Super League.”