Juventus could play a new pair of centre backs against Napoli

Injuries and covid-19 have been an issue for Juventus and Napoli ahead of their Serie A fixture later this week.

Both clubs face each other at this start of the new year with the Bianconeri hopeful they can avenge their 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture.

Serie A players were on holiday during the Christmas break and some of them returned positive covid-19 tests after the break.

This could see Juve field a different and perhaps weaker pair of centre backs in the game.

Football Italia says Daniele Rugani could partner Matthijs de Ligt in the Bianconeri defence.

This is because Giorgio Chiellini has tested positive for covid, while Leonardo Bonucci is nursing an injury.

The latter’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious, but it could keep him out of the game with the club not wanting to cause more damage to the Euro 2020 winner.

Juve FC Says

Starting the year with key players not available to play is far from ideal, but Juve is a big team and any replacement should impress.

De Ligt has been a regular at the club this season and should deliver a fine performance against the Partenopei.

However, Rugani has played very few matches for the club in this campaign and he is not the most trusted player.

But he knows this is another chance to show why he should become a regular and he will look to impress.