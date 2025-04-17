Juventus are keen to sign Lecce bomber Nikola Krstovic, and they could decide to add his compatriot Vasilije Adzic as a deal sweetener.

Last week, Juve FC exclusively revealed the club’s interest in the 25-year-old striker. The Montenegro international has been plying his trade at the Via del Mare since last season. After an impressive first campaign in Serie A, he has taken his game up a notch this season.

Despite the Giallorossi’s relegation struggles, Krstovic has been delivering the goods up front. He has thus far contributed with 10 goals and three assists in 32 appearances. He is also showcasing an impeccable physical condition, as he managed to start every single Serie A fixture this term.

Tuttosport has now confirmed the Bianconeri’s interest in the Montenegrin striker. The source believes the player is available for 25 million euros, but Juventus could try to negotiate a transfer fee in the region of 20 million in addition to bonuses.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

However, reports in the Italian media revealed Napoli’s interest in the attacker. The Partenopei are reportedly planning to scout him in his upcoming fixtures.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper believes the Old Lady will try to maintain the upper hand by utilising Adzic.

The 18-year-old joined Juventus last summer, but is struggling for space with the first team. The attacking midfielder has been delivering superb displays for Juventus Next Gen in recent weeks, but many believe his immense talent is being wasted in Serie C.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are reportedly planning to send him on loan to a Serie A club next season so he can gain valuable playing time.

Hence, if Lecce manage to avoid the drop, it could be an ideal destination for the teenager. This would also open a channel with the Giallorossi that could pave the way for Krstovic’s transfer to Turin.