Juventus could play an all-Italian midfield against Verona

Juventus faces Verona this weekend as they bid to continue winning games before this season ends.

The black and whites have been in fine form in the league in recent weeks and have to be after losing 15 league points. Max Allegri’s men cannot drop points now.

There is no guarantee the deducted points will be restored and Juve might fall short in their bid to win the Europa League.

This means winning a top-four place by winning more matches in the league could be their best option.

The game against Verona is a must-win and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is already planning for it.

It reveals Max Allegri could feature an all-Italian midfield in the fixture to win it.

The report says Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli could be the starting midfielders for the black and whites in the game.

Juve FC Says

We have very good midfielders and it does not matter who is picked to start the game for the club.

The gaffer has shown he knows how to make the right selections and whatever team he names for the game should do well against Verona.