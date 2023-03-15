Juventus could pounce and sign World Cup winner

Juventus could add Emi Martinez to their squad as he nears an exit from Aston Villa.

The World Cup winner is now one of the most highly-regarded goalies in the world and continues to show that he can deliver at a bigger club.

Villa wants to keep their number one, but the former Arsenal man does not seem happy to remain on their books.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is unhappy at Villa and wants a summer transfer to a much bigger side.

This has alerted Juventus over the possibility of adding him to their squad by the end of the term.

However, the Bianconeri will face competition for his signature as most of the top European sides are eyeing Martinez.

Juve FC Says

Martinez is a fine goalkeeper and he proved his class at the World Cup for Argentina.

The former Arsenal man deserves to play at a bigger side, but Wojciech Szczesny has remained consistently good as our first choice and we can trust him to still be good for another season.

Instead of spending on a new goalkeeper, we can splash the cash on strengthening other parts of our team.

This way, we will have a better balance and can challenge for titles next season.