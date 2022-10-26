Despite splashing 32 million euros for the player’s services in 2018, Real Madrid never truly witnessed the best version of Alvaro Odriozola.

The 26-year-old spent the last two campaigns on loan between Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

Although he impressed during his time in Florence, Carlo Ancelotti is yet to introduce the right-back in a competitive match this season, as he continues to rely on Dani Carvajal as the main option, and Lucas Vazquez as his backup.

So according to TuttoMercatoWeb via JuventusNews24, Real Madrid are looking to offload Odriozola this January, with Juventus being a possible suitor.

The source believes that Los Merengues would accept an initial loan offer with an option to buy set at 15 millions.

Juve FC say

As we all know, the Bianconeri could use a new right-back. After all, Juan Cuadrado is beginning to show his age, while Danilo is increasingly leaning towards a more central role.

While the Real Madrid benchwarmer isn’t exactly the most glamorous candidate, his Serie A experience with Fiorentina was a positive one.

Thus, a temporary loan in January would make for decent business, as it would allow the club to evaluate the player at the end of the season, and either maintain his services on a permanent basis, or search for another option.