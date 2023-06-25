Juventus could price AS Roma out of a move for their player

AS Roma has expressed interest in signing Weston McKennie, despite his underwhelming loan spell at Leeds United last season.

Since Max Allegri’s return as manager at Juventus, McKennie has struggled to make an impact and is expected to depart the club before the transfer window closes.

Several reports suggest that McKennie has attracted the attention of multiple suitors, and Roma is one of them.

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma, considers McKennie to be a valuable addition to his team and may push the club to pursue the American midfielder.

However, any potential suitor for McKennie should be prepared to pay a significant amount for his signature.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is not willing to let McKennie leave for a reduced fee. The Bianconeri are demanding approximately €30 million for his transfer.

The report indicates that Roma or any other interested club will not receive a discount from Juventus, as they are determined to secure a fair valuation for the player.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has not looked suited to the current Juventus system. Since we do not plan to change our manager any time soon, the club should consider offloading the American.

This could mean selling him for below the price we believe he is worth because keeping him beyond this summer will further reduce his value.