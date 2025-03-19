One of the main reasons Thiago Motta has come under scrutiny at Juventus this season is his constant squad rotation, which has led to inconsistency in performances.

Motta has made it clear that he selects his starting eleven based on training performances, insisting that players must earn their place each week. While this approach can foster competition within the squad, it has also resulted in unpredictability, with some players struggling to find rhythm due to a lack of consistent game time.

There have been instances where certain players have been selected out of necessity rather than merit, simply because there were no viable alternatives. Others have been handed opportunities to prove their worth, with mixed results. One such player is Lloyd Kelly, who joined Juventus on loan during the summer but has yet to make a significant impact when given chances to play.

Among the club’s defensive options, Kelly has been one of the least convincing performers. His struggles have raised questions about whether he is a reliable option for the team going forward, particularly as Juventus aims to secure Champions League qualification.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now considering promoting Riccardo Turicchia from their Next Gen squad to replace Kelly in the first team. With injuries affecting key defensive players, the club sees Turicchia as a potential solution while waiting for reinforcements to return to full fitness.

This decision highlights the club’s recognition that they cannot afford to persist with underperforming players, especially in such a crucial stage of the season. Defensive stability is essential, and Juventus must ensure they have the best possible options available.

Kelly’s lacklustre displays suggest he has not done enough to secure a long-term place in the squad. If Turicchia proves to be a more reliable option, Juventus would be justified in making the change.

Ultimately, Motta’s squad decisions will be closely scrutinised as the season reaches its conclusion. His rotation policy has been questioned, and the final few games could determine whether he continues as Juventus manager or if the club decides to make a change in the summer.