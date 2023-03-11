Juventus could promote a Next Gen striker for the Sampdoria game

Juventus has an emergency in attack as Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are set to miss their game against Sampdoria this weekend.

The Bianconeri will also be without Angel di Maria and Federico Chiesa for the fixture as Max Allegri decides to avoid risking them.

This means they are short of options in attack and a report on Il Bianconero reveals some Next Gen attackers are now set to be promoted to the senior squad for the fixture.

It claims the black and whites might have one of Emanuele Pecorino, Kenan Yildiz, Tommaso Mancini, Turco Nicolo, or Leonardo Cerri on the bench for the game.

Juve FC Says

In moments like this, the importance of having a solid B team is not lost on us and our youngsters would be delighted with this opening.

Juve has had some youngsters train and play with the senior squad and this is another chance for one of them to gain valuable experience.

It remains unclear which of them will be in the squad for the fixture, but the experience of being called up alone will live long in the players’ memory.

Hopefully, we will have enough senior players to end the game with all three points.