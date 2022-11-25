Juventus signed Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa in the summer after his fine performances in Serie A.

The wing-back was quickly sent on loan to Bologna to further his development because he would struggle to play in Turin.

The Bianconeri are now planning for life without Alex Sandro, who could leave them on the expiry of his contract in the summer.

A younger player will replace the Brazilian, but Juve may not have to sign a new man.

They have Cambiaso out on loan and Luca Pellegrini, who is spending the season at Eintracht Frankfurt.

These players will save the club money in the future and a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is now looking to bring Cambiaso back in the next transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is an exciting wing-back; we know he will spend time as our left-back in the future.

Considering that he has not done badly at Bologna so far, we probably need to bring him back early.

He will use the second half of this season to get used to how we play and he might be the best replacement for Sandro.

However, we must be sure he will play enough games before disrupting his loan spell at Bologna.