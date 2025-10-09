Former Juventus manager Thiago Motta has reportedly been offered the hot seat at Real Sociedad who are seriously considering a managerial change.

When the Bianconeri decided to relieve Max Allegri from his duties at the end of the 2023/24 season, they identified the Italo-Brazilian manager as the ideal successor. The club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, was particularly excited about the prospect of appointing Motta, who was coming from a sensational campaign at Bologna.

However, the former Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder only lasted eight months at the helm.

Thiago Motta could resume his career at Real Sociedad

Juventus sacked Motta in March 2025 and replaced him with Igor Tudor following a series of horrific results. However, the former Bologna boss remains on the Old Lady’s books, as his contract with the club is valid until June 2027.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants could finally be able to solve this issue, thanks to Real Sociedad.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via Calciomercato), the Basque club are on the cusp of firing their manager, Francisco Sergio, following their nightmarish start to the campaign. Sociedad currently sit 19th in the LaLiga table, with only five points from eight fixtures.

Juventus hoping to get rid of Motta’s wages

As the source explains, Motta has been identified as one of the possible replacements. The Spanish club has already contacted the 43-year-old, but has yet to receive a definitive answer.

The former Juventus manager, who has also been linked with the Monaco dugout in recent days, is currently contemplating the idea of moving to Spain, where he had a stint at Barcelona in his early playing days.

For their part, Juventus remain keen observers, as Motta would have to terminate his contract with them in order to take over another role, which would save them circa €15 million gross in terms of wages.