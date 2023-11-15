Juventus is set to face Inter Milan immediately after the international break, marking a challenging return to action following a two-week hiatus.

While already actively involved in the title race, the clash with Inter Milan is poised to distinguish genuine contenders from mere pretenders.

Currently occupying the second spot in the league standings, Juventus has an opportunity to overtake Inter if they emerge victorious, a task that presents a considerable challenge.

Despite grappling with injuries to key players, the Bianconeri maintained an impressive unbeaten streak before the international break. However, the upcoming match against Inter Milan demands the presence of their top talents to secure a victory.

According to Calciomercato, there is a possibility that Juventus will regain three crucial players from injury ahead of the match. The report suggests that Danilo, Alex Sandro, and Timothy Weah are in the final stages of their recovery and may be available for the game.

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter will be tough, but we have enough motivation to achieve this, and our recent run of form puts us in a very good spot.

The players know the importance of any match against the Nerazzurri and they will want to go top of the league standings.