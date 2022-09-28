Arthur Melo is one man Juventus does not want to take back at the end of this season.

They worked so hard to offload him in the last transfer window and got lucky when Liverpool made a move for him.

The Brazilian now plays at Anfield on loan for the rest of this season and he is keen not to return.

Having been involved in extra training sessions and hiring personal staff to aid his bid to build fitness, Arthur wants what Juventus wants.

He was unhappy in Turin and does not believe it makes sense to return to the home of the Bianconeri.

A report on Calciomercato insists Juventus will support his effort to remain away from the club and they will reconsider their asking price for Liverpool to make the move permanent.

Both clubs have already agreed on a fee in that regard, but the Bianconeri would offer more discounts to discard him.

Juve FC Says

There is almost no need to bring Arthur back to Juve even if he hits top form at Liverpool.

The midfielder is a good player, but he clearly does not fit into our style of play.

The best solution to that problem would be to allow him to leave, even for a discounted fee.