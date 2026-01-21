Juventus were among the clubs keen to sign Albert Gudmundsson during his time at Genoa, but the attacker ultimately opted to join Fiorentina instead. That decision initially appeared to suit all parties, as Gudmundsson quickly established himself as an important player for La Viola. However, the current campaign has proven to be a difficult one for the Florence-based side, who are now facing the real possibility of relegation when the season concludes.

Despite Fiorentina’s struggles, Gudmundsson has continued to stand out with his individual performances. Juventus had previously moved on from their interest in the Iceland international, yet his consistency during a challenging season has prompted a reassessment. Even as the team around him has faltered, he has remained one of their most reliable performers, which has not gone unnoticed in Turin.

Juventus Renew Their Interest

Juventus are once again exploring the possibility of adding Gudmundsson to its squad. According to Il Bianconero, there have been contacts in recent days regarding his situation, signalling a renewed interest from the Bianconeri. The club are believed to be gathering information on what it would take to complete a deal and whether Fiorentina would be open to negotiations.

The Old Lady sees Gudmundsson as a player who could add quality and depth to their attacking options. At 28, he offers experience and maturity, qualities that Juventus value as they look to strengthen their squad with players capable of making an immediate impact. Gudmundsson himself is expected to be open to the move, particularly given Fiorentina’s current difficulties.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Fiorentina’s Uncertain Future

Fiorentina’s poor form has cast doubt over their immediate future, and relegation remains a looming threat. In such circumstances, Gudmundsson may feel the need to seek a move to a bigger club where he can compete for honours. Juventus represent that opportunity, offering the prospect of trophies and a more stable sporting project.

If La Viola manages to avoid relegation, they may attempt to retain their best players and rebuild ahead of the next campaign. However, should they drop down a division, Gudmundsson would almost certainly look to leave. As the season progresses, Juventus will be monitoring developments closely, knowing that the outcome of Fiorentina’s campaign could play a decisive role in determining whether this transfer ultimately materialises.