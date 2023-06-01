Juventus could reignite their interest in free Premier League midfielder

Juventus has received positive signals in their pursuit of Premier League midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is now a free agent. In recent seasons, the Belgian has established himself as one of Europe’s top midfielders and is a standout player at Leicester City.

Juventus has been monitoring Tielemans for a while and was even rumoured to be interested in signing him during the previous summer transfer window. They faced competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature, but Leicester remained steadfast in their decision not to sell.

Tielemans has not signed a contract extension with Leicester, and as a result, he has become one of the most sought-after players in this transfer window across the continent. Calciomercato reveals that Juventus, as a free agent, could make a renewed approach for his services, hoping to win the race for his signature as numerous clubs are already vying for his services.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans is one of the finest midfielders in the game and we expect him to do well on our books, but we must convince him to move to Turin now that we do not have Champions League football to play.

The Belgian would have several options, so we expect him to be tough to add to the group.