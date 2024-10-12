Giacomo Raspadori has been on Juventus’ radar since his time at Sassuolo before moving to Napoli.

The Partenopei managed to sign him after he won Euro 2020, beating the Bianconeri to his signature, but Juve has continued to monitor his progress.

The arrival of Antonio Conte has made it challenging for Raspadori to get ample playing time at Napoli this season.

He desires more game time and may consider leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Juve is now being linked with another move for him, as Tuttomercatoweb reports that Cristiano Giuntoli is interested in reuniting with the striker.

Having signed him for Napoli, Giuntoli is willing to bring Raspadori to Thiago Motta’s squad in Turin if the Juve manager believes he would be a valuable addition to the team.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A, and he played an important role in making Napoli Italian champions in 2023.

Conte’s reluctance to use him might be a tactical decision that does not mean the striker is no longer good enough.

If Motta believes he has specific skill sets that would make him useful to his team, then we should probably add him to our squad.