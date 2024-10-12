The Partenopei managed to sign him after he won Euro 2020, beating the Bianconeri to his signature, but Juve has continued to monitor his progress.

The arrival of Antonio Conte has made it challenging for Raspadori to get ample playing time at Napoli this season.

He desires more game time and may consider leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Juve is now being linked with another move for him, as Tuttomercatoweb reports that Cristiano Giuntoli is interested in reuniting with the striker.

Having signed him for Napoli, Giuntoli is willing to bring Raspadori to Thiago Motta’s squad in Turin if the Juve manager believes he would be a valuable addition to the team.