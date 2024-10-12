Giacomo Raspadori has been on Juventus’ radar since his time at Sassuolo before moving to Napoli.
Juve FC Says
Raspadori has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A, and he played an important role in making Napoli Italian champions in 2023.
Conte’s reluctance to use him might be a tactical decision that does not mean the striker is no longer good enough.
If Motta believes he has specific skill sets that would make him useful to his team, then we should probably add him to our squad.
No Comments