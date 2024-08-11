Juventus could decide to reintroduce Tiago Djalo to the squad as the club isn’t keen to sign Jakub Kiwior.

The Bianconeri were hoping to add Jean-Clair Tobido to Thiago Motta’s ranks, but failed to find an agreement with Nice.

On the other hand, West Ham pounced on the delay and presented the Ligue 1 side with a lucrative bid. The Hammers managed to put the deal over the line, leaving Juventus with a major headache at the back.

So in recent days, Kiwior’s name re-emerged on the scene. The Polish defender has become surplus to requirements at Arsenal following Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri management isn’t convinced, even though Kiwior was a pupil of Motta during their time together at Spezia.

Therefore, Juventus could instead resort to an internal solution.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the club could simply reinstate Djalo who is currently outside of Motta’s plan.

The Portuguese joined the club in January while he was still making his way back to the pitch from an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old started his pre-season as part of Motta’s main host and traveled with the club for the camp in Germany.

However, Djalo’s shaky display in the 0-3 defeat against Nuremberg proved to be his last appearance to date. Several reports suggested that Juventus are looking to send him away on loan.

But due to the lack of options at the back, the former Lille man could find his way back to the squad.

Motta’s current centre-back options are Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, while fullbacks Danilo and Juan Cabal could cover when required.

On the other hand, Daniele Rugani is reportedly on his way to Ajax.