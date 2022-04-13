Juventus could rekindle interest in Serie A midfielder

Once upon a time, fans and observers alike believed that Hamed Junior Traorè will eventually end up at Juventus.

After all, the Old Lady had a first right of refusal for the player’s services, but their option expired last summer, as Federico Cherubini and company were more interested in signing his former teammate Manuel Locatelli.

But since the turn of the new year, the Ivorian has taken his game up a notch. He’s been on a tare since making his return from the African Cup of Nations last January.

The 22-year-old has contributed with seven Serie A goals this season including a fabulous brace in Sassuolo’s win over Atalanta last weekend. He also provided his teammates with four league assists.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could rekindle their interest in Traorè next summer.

However, the source believes that the Neroverdi star won’t be a priority on the club’s agenda. Moreover, the report warns that the versatile midfielder has a market in the Premier League.

Therefore, Sassuolo could be hoping to receive a tempting offer from England for the Empoli youth product.

Hamed Junior is the older brother of Amad Diallo who made the switch from Atalanta to Manchester United in 2021, but has been struggling to find his feet at Old Trafford. He now plays on loan at Glasgow Rangers.