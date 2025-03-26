Juventus have made several loan signings over the last two transfer windows, and in hindsight, they will likely be pleased that they did not commit to signing some of these players permanently.

With a new manager in charge at the start of the season, the club sought to provide him with players suited to his tactical approach. Juventus worked diligently in the transfer market to bring in reinforcements who could strengthen the squad and help achieve their objectives. However, not all of these acquisitions have lived up to expectations.

Thiago Motta was unable to extract the best performances from some of these players, which contributed to his dismissal. His tenure proved to be underwhelming, and as a result, the club opted to part ways with him. Igor Tudor has now taken over the reins and will be tasked with making the most of the squad at his disposal. His primary objective for the remainder of the season is to ensure Juventus secure qualification for the Champions League.

However, once the campaign concludes, Tudor may seek to reshape the squad further, potentially requesting new signings to better suit his tactical vision. If that is the case, Juventus will once again need to be active in the transfer market to bring in the necessary reinforcements.

Some of the players who arrived on loan will now be eager to prove their worth under the new manager, hoping to convince the club to sign them on a permanent basis. However, at this stage, it appears that only one loanee has secured a long-term future at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Pierre Kalulu is the only player who has earned the right to be redeemed by the Bianconeri. The report suggests that Juventus are prepared to make his move permanent, while the other loan signings are expected to return to their respective parent clubs once the season concludes.

Playing for Juventus requires a high level of quality, consistency, and adaptability. Any player hoping to secure a long-term place in the squad must prove they are capable of meeting the club’s high standards.