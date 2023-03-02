Juventus could replace Paredes with a new midfielder

Leandro Paredes is arguably the biggest flop at Juventus this season and the Bianconeri would be thankful that he is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan.

The World Cup winner was expected to help the club forget about the injured Paul Pogba, but he has flopped spectacularly, with the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli doing much better.

Juve will now send him back to PSG at the end of the season and Miretti and Fagioli could replace him.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri will add a new midfielder to their squad again.

It claims two men are currently on their radar and could make the move to Turin at the end of this season.

The first is Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and the second is Morten Hjulmand of Lecce, who have both done well in Serie A this season.

Juve FC Says

We need squad depth as we chase several trophies next season, so replacing Paredes makes so much sense.

The midfielder has been a flop, but these targets are much younger and have done well in Serie A.

It remains unclear which of them we will eventually sign, but the club manager knows which would suit his style much better and we can trust his judgement as always.