Juventus could replace Perin with a former youth product

Even during the glory days of Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus always emphasized on the importance of having a solid backup.

Renowned goalkeepers like Christian Abbiati, Marco Storari, Neto and even Wojciech Szczesny all acted second fiddles for the Italian legend.

Despite a rocky start to the campaign, the Pole regained his self-confidence and is now proving to be a magnificent shot-stopper.

However, his backup Mattia Perin is running on an expiring contract and could be on his way out of the club.

The 30-year-old first signed for Juventus in 2018, but then spent 18 months on loan at Genoa following Buffon’s return to the club.

This summer, Perin found himself at Juventus once again, but he remains unsatisfied with lack of playing time. He has only made six appearances in all competitions thus far this season.

According to JuveNews, the Old Lady’s management has a replacement in mind. The report claims that there has already been talks between Juventus and Sampdoria over Emil Audrero’s return to Turin.

The Italo-Indonesian is a youth product of Juventus who left towards the Ligurian club in 2018 – coincidentally when the Bianconeri signed Perin.

The source says that when Audero signed for Sampdoria, the two clubs had a verbal agreement that gives Juventus the preference in the case of a future sale.

Moreover, the Blucerchiati have found themselves a solid backup in Wladimiro Falcone who performed admirably during Audero’s absence.

The report expects more updates on the matter in the coming weeks.