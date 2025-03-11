Thiago Motta is under increasing pressure to perform at Juventus after his team suffered a heavy defeat at the weekend. The former midfielder, who has been backed by new signings in the last two transfer windows, is fully aware that his team must improve their performances if they are to meet expectations.

Despite the recent setback, Juventus continues to place their trust in Motta, and it is likely that he will remain in charge until the end of this season. However, he must demonstrate improved results if he is to secure another year at the helm. Several reports have linked the Bianconeri with the possibility of appointing a new manager, with numerous names reportedly on their radar at the moment.

Juventus will need to be patient in their search for a replacement, as the next manager is expected to bring success to the club. The Bianconeri are looking for someone who can guide them back to the top of Italian football, and they must carefully consider their options. According to Calciomercato, the club has a list of potential candidates, with one name currently standing out: Stefano Pioli.

Pioli, who left AC Milan at the end of last season, is now managing Al-Nassr, where he works with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he might be tempted to return to Serie A in the summer, especially considering his success with Milan. Under Pioli, Milan won the Scudetto in the 2021/2022 season, a significant achievement that could make him an attractive option for Juventus.

Given his league title success, Pioli brings with him more experience than Motta, making him a strong contender to replace the current manager. His ability to deliver success at the highest level would be appealing to Juventus, who are looking to build a squad capable of competing for major trophies. Should Juventus decide to pursue Pioli, his proven track record could make him a valuable addition to the club’s managerial ranks.