Juventus has had a bad season and their defence has not covered itself in glory.

The Bianconeri lost Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt in the last transfer window. However, Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer joined the squad to keep it competitive.

The latter has been a key presence in the team this term, but Gatti has not proven he can play at the highest level.

Daniele Rugani has been at the club for a while, yet he is still not one of the first names on the team sheet.

The defender is liked by Max Allegri, but he is not getting enough chances.

When he has gotten a chance, he does not show he deserves to play regularly, so the gaffer does not believe in him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri are now looking to replace him and Gatti when the transfer window reopens.

Several names are on their radar, including Benoît Badiashile and Evan Ndicka.

Juve FC Says

We need the best defenders on our team if we are serious about achieving our goals. Gatti and Rugani are average players, and we cannot trust them to stop the best attackers.

We need to replace them with players who have done it regularly at the highest level.