Juventus could replace Vlahovic with 30m euros La Liga man

Juventus faces making an important decision on the future of Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season.

The Serbian has been their main goal-scorer in this campaign and continues to show they can rely on him.

However, Juve has lost 15 league points and faces a real risk of missing out on European football next season.

If that happens, clubs would be keen to poach some of their best talents and they might have to sell the Serbian.

If Vlahovic leaves Turin, a replacement must be brought in and several names have been linked to the Allianz Stadium.

The latest is Getafe’s Enes Unal, with Calciomercato reporting the Turkey international is on the wishlist of the Bianconeri.

It reveals the striker is valued at 30m euros, which is less than half of what Juve might sell Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Hopefully, we can keep Vlahovic with us next season. However, there is no guarantee that the attacker will stay, so we need to start preparing for life without him in the picture.

Unal is just one of many strikers we can sign and we expect the club to replace Vlahovic with the best talent we can get our hands on.

For now, we need him to score plenty of goals for us before the season ends.