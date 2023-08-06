Juventus is nearing the sale of Denis Zakaria to AS Monaco and has been actively seeking a suitable replacement for the Swiss midfielder. Zakaria has faced difficulties fitting into the squad’s style of play, and the club is content that a deal for his departure is close to completion.

As per reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is already working on securing a replacement for Zakaria and has set their sights on Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder has been on Juventus’ radar since 2020 when he was making waves at Ajax. However, Bayern Munich secured his signature last season.

Gravenberch’s first season with Bayern Munich did not meet expectations, which has now put him on the transfer market. Juventus sees this as an opportunity to pursue the talented midfielder once again.

The Bianconeri are likely to engage in discussions with Bayern Munich about Gravenberch’s transfer after finalising the deal for Zakaria’s departure. With Zakaria’s exit creating space in the squad, Juventus aims to bring in Gravenberch to bolster their midfield options ahead of the transfer window closing.

Gravenberch has struggled in Germany, which comes as a surprise because he was a superb player at Ajax.

However, he is still very young and has more than enough time to reach his full potential.